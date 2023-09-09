A brighter shade of yellow journalism

After decades of mainstream media lies and propaganda, finally an outlet of honesty and integrity has emerged. The Farce Feed, brainchild of a not-so-secret cabal of elites, has deep ties to US intelligence agencies, globalist organizations that practically run the world, and a handful of secret societies so nefarious they'd make Vlad the Impaler wince. But rest assured, The Farce Feed promises to be the most unbiased, impartial, and ethical media organization the world has ever seen.

Our mission? To bring you the news you never knew you needed, and to do it with a straight face. Our reporters are specially trained to filter world affairs and program, er, inform you, the reader. We fact-check our sources (well, the ones we can admit to), and our editorial board includes the likes of dignitaries, military officials, and big pharma fanatics. You can trust our FDA insiders with the goods regarding that new experimental drug on the market. And, not sure what to think about that new war on the horizon? Leave it to our official Pentagon liaison to fill you in. We're uniquely fit to mold your mindset, truthers be damned.

Our two enigmatic founders are Kyle Kissinger (no relation), CEO/Chief Encoder, and Hans Kraus, Grand Illusionist . Kissinger is said to have merged two intelligence agencies into a joint third—the FBCIA. As for Kraus, he had once been a feared tyrannical dictator with a penchant for occult rituals and human suffering. One fateful day, while seeking redemption for his past transgressions, he had an epiphany while consulting the great Owl god Apep (part of his daily routine). He decided to turn over a new leaf and become a respected news reporter.

Despite their rather colorful backgrounds, Kyle and Hans insist The Farce Feed is the beacon of truth in a world of misinformation. They claim their extensive network of intelligence connections, globalist insiders, and social engineer enthusiasts only serve to ensure they have the most accurate information. They often say, "We don't just report the news; we make it, and then report on it."

So if you're looking for a news outlet that's as connected as a conspiracy theorist's corkboard, yet impartial as a New York City District Attorney, then ignore the conflicts of interest—The Farce Feed is the place to get your daily dose of laughs and headlines that are so twisted, they could pass for pretzels at a secret society snack bar.

Disclaimer: The Farce Feed takes no responsibility for psychosis in readers trying to decipher cryptic messages that may or may not be encoded into certain articles (Hint: every third letter of every third line, except line 33).

Yours in satire,

The Farce Feed

