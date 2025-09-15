Friends, confidants, and fellow survivors of the news cycle—

Today we celebrate two glorious years of The Farce Feed! That’s 730 days of roasting the corrupt powers that be, skewering the hypocritical mainstream media, and poking holes in the great balloon of modern absurdity with the only tool sharp enough to survive these times: satire.

We couldn’t have done it without you. Truly. Your support, your eyeballs, your shares, your laughs, and even your angry emails (yes, Senator Warren, we saw that) have fueled this experiment in joyful subversion. In a world where headlines often read like parodies of themselves, humor is more than comic relief—it’s a lifeline. It helps us breathe, connect, and see through the smoke and mirrors of power. Satire doesn’t just get laughs; it gets under the skin of the oligarchy, forcing the mighty to squirm and the rest of us to think a little deeper.

We started this outlet to remind ourselves—and each other—that even in the most turbulent, distressing, and bewildering times, laughter is still resistance, clarity, and maybe even a little hope. Two years in, we’re still laughing, still skewering, and still grateful beyond words. From the bottom of our cold, black hearts: thank you. Here’s to another year of shining a light, rattling cages, and smashing through narratives with some much needed levity. Because if laughter is the best medicine, you can call us BIGGER pharma.

With love, mischief, and eternal gratitude,

Kyle Kissinger (no relation)

