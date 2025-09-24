In what political analysts are calling “the most cunning psy-op since the Trojan Horse,” President Donald Trump reportedly hatched a plan to thin out his opposition—by telling them not to drink bleach.

The plot came together shortly after Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that Tylenol use in pregnant women may be linked to autism in children. Almost immediately, TikTok filled with expectant mothers defiantly downing handfuls of Extra Strength caplets while shouting things like, “Take THAT, fascist!”

Trump, watching the trend unfold on Truth Social, allegedly smirked and whispered to himself: “They’ll do anything I say not to. ANYTHING.”

According to insiders, Trump then convened a secret strategy session in which he declared: “If I say bleach is harmful, they’ll start guzzling Clorox by the gallon. It’s called 5D chess. Very advanced. Very few people know about it.”

Cabinet members reportedly pleaded with him to reconsider, warning that mass casualties could follow. Trump, however, insisted. “It’s Darwinism. Tremendous Darwinism. The best Darwinism anyone’s ever seen.”

At a hastily arranged press conference, Trump gravely addressed the nation: “I want to be very clear—drinking bleach is harmful. Very bad. Nobody should do it. Especially if you have pink hair and a septum ring. It’s extremely dangerous for you people in particular. Very, very unsafe. Probably the most unsafe thing in the world, believe me.”

The plan worked with terrifying precision. Within hours of the announcement, TikTok flooded with videos of Trump-deranged leftists proudly sipping bleach smoothies, bleach lattes, and in one case, a viral “Bleach Macchiato Challenge” that racked up 12 million views before the creator collapsed mid-sip.

Other viral trends included the “Clorox Cleanse” (one gallon before bed for glowing skin), the “Pine-Sol Paloma” (bleach mixed with tequila and lime), and the “BleachTok 30-Day Challenge.”

Hospitals in Los Angeles, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle were soon overwhelmed, with ER doctors reportedly exclaiming, “We’re running out of stomach pumps—and common sense!”

By week’s end, TikTok’s user base was so decimated by bleach-related poisonings that the app filed for bankruptcy. A somber company statement read: “We regret that our core demographic is currently incapacitated or foaming at the mouth. Please follow us on Instagram Reels while we regroup.”

And so, the grand irony remains: in their relentless quest to defy Trump, the TikTok left finally proved him right—because nothing, it turns out, is more harmful than drinking bleach… except maybe joining TikTok in the first place. What are your thoughts on pregnant women taking Tylenol in defiance of Trump and this satirical plot to take it up a notch? Let us know in the comments below!

