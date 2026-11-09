Hello for the first time in over one year. I began my Substack, The Farce Feed, in September 2023, over three years ago, with great success. As a middle-aged man, “Kyle Kissinger (no relation)” was my chosen pen-name, pictured above, and I personally created high-quality art for each publication. In a nutshell, I printed my articles roasting the corrupt powers that be, skewering the dishonest mainstream media, and making fun of modern absurdity with a great choice: satire. I’m so incredibly grateful to all my fans who supported me, and all my 1,300+ subscribers. It meant the world to me, so thank you from the bottom of my heart.

My last post was on September 24th, 2025, over one year ago, and there’s a sad reason no one has heard from me since. Unfortunately this is no laughing matter, and I apologize for having to share it with you. But I could absolutely use some support, so here’s what happened.

I experienced a severe electric scooter accident while riding. It was so severe I was fully unconscious. The ambulance paramedics who were later called to the scene wrote that I hit a pothole on the road, but several doctors in the hospital said I was most likely hit-and-fled by another vehicle.

I was quickly admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Three of my top front teeth were knocked out. I stayed in a coma for about two weeks. I suffered from a brain injury and vision impairment. At first I was paralyzed on my right hand, arm and leg, but luckily I was able to recover. However, I was bed-bound for five weeks until I finally learned to walk again and recover. Currently my dominant right hand is still in pain and feels numb. For a while I couldn’t remember names, days, where I lived, phone numbers, the president, or the month and year. I couldn’t even read or write for a while, so I wasn’t able to continue writing here until just recently.

On a positive note, I healed well and quickly, about 70-80% according to my doctors, in less than a year, which was much faster than many people who faced similar severe injuries. I’m still having vision issues, hand pain, and difficulty reading as quickly as I used to. So because of that I felt hopeful and optimistic that I could resume my life in many ways and go back to normal. I intended to go back to work at the job I loved and built over 10 years, but unfortunately, I have not been able to return to work for the past 12 months because of my disabilities.

That said, I am still a ways to go to recover and improve fully. I’m currently pursuing more therapies that will help with my vision loss and nerve pain in my right hand, improve my reading, writing, and memory, improve my circulation to parts of my brain that were damaged, increase oxygen, and release spasms and inflammation in my head. So I have studied and learned a lot about which therapies can help recover from the traumas I have been through. Some are covered by my health insurance and others are out of pocket, so any donations will help me in a speedier recovery. This currently has cost me upwards of $40k out of pocket, but I am hopeful and certain that it will lead to my full recovery.

I have spent all of my personal savings during my healing journey, and my family members have contributed immensely, making me so incredibly grateful. But I still require more funding, several thousands of dollars, to heal further and simply improve my life in every way.

I’m currently unable to receive any form of financial aid for disability and government support since I am going to make a full recovery. (The government typically only awards disability pay when you are unable to fully recover and 80% of people get denied on the first application if you are under the age of 55). Therefore, if you can please contribute any donations I will so appreciate it! And please share this if you don’t mind, I could so use the extra support. To all my friends, patrons, readers and subscribers, I’ll keep you posted on my recovery journey.

Thank you in advance from the bottom of my heart. It means so much to me and for those that personally reached out, thank you again for all your continued support and contributions. I hope that this brings you more hope and positivity in your life and that my journey inspires you in some way to continue being positive no matter what.

This is the direct donate what you can link, you can use and share. Any amount helps!

Stripe:

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu8wQe8p0bmbnPcoy28800

CashApp:

https://cash.app/$thefarcefeed

Venmo:

https://www.venmo.com/u/thefarcefeed