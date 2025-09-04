WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a ruling so bizarre that even Hunter Biden called it “a little much,” the honorable Judge Tess E. Tickles has ordered President Trump to personally scuba dive into the Caribbean, recover the charred remains of a narco-terrorist drug boat destroyed by a U.S. military strike, and reassemble it “with compassion and artistic integrity.”

The order further requires Trump to return the refurbished boat to Venezuelan cartels along with reparations in the form of a $50 DoorDash gift card, three emotional-support peacocks, and a signed copy of Michelle Obama’s memoir. Any surviving fentanyl is to be shipped directly to South Central Los Angeles “to honor the dreams and aspirations of the dearly departed cartel members. It’s what they would have wanted,” Judge Tickles wrote in her 426-page decision, which also included recipes for vegan empanadas and a poem titled Ode to the Coca Leaf.

The Coast Guard has already warned that attempting to reassemble the drug boat underwater could violate maritime safety laws — unless Trump secures a permit from Greta Thunberg, who has been named Special Envoy for Eco-Friendly Narco-Trafficking.

At a hastily arranged press conference at the White House, Trump blasted the ruling. “Folks, I’ve done a lot of things — I built the greatest economy, I stopped wars, I made America great again — but let me tell you, I’m not rebuilding a drug boat for criminals, okay? This lunatic judge wants me in a scuba suit, folks. Can you imagine me in flippers? I’d look like a very handsome dolphin, maybe the best dolphin, but still — not happening. And sending fentanyl to South Central? Even Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t order that, and believe me, she’s ordered some crazy things. Next thing you know they’ll want me to sew a suicide bomb vest for Al Queda! Crazy stuff, folks.”

Mainstream media outlets unsurprisingly applauded the verdict with all the sincerity of a gypsy greeting tourists at the Colosseum.

CNN declared the ruling “a historic step toward restorative justice for transnational organized crime.”

The New York Times described the order as “a bold attempt to heal the delicate cultural relationship between fentanyl traffickers and American inner cities.”

MSNBC praised Judge Tickles for “thinking outside the box” and suggested Trump use the opportunity to “learn underwater welding, a skill vital to the future green economy.”

NPR called it “a beautiful intersection of maritime law, social equity, and Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The ruling also stipulates that once restored, a replica boat must be entered into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where it will float down 5th Avenue blasting reggaetón and handing out free samples to children “to celebrate diversity and inspire the next generation of cartel leadership.”

Meanwhile, Venezuelan cartel leaders reportedly said they were “thrilled” about the prospect of their boat being rebuilt, but asked if we could “throw in a new Bluetooth speaker system and maybe a Margaritaville blender.”

In short: America’s justice system just sank even lower — and Judge Tess E. Tickles wants the president to pick up the pieces, one soggy kilo at a time. What are your thoughts on the military strike on the Venezuelan drug boat, and the reaction to it? Let us know in the comments below!

