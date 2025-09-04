The Farce Feed

The Farce Feed

User's avatar
Rat's avatar
Rat
5d

Our sources say Trump may attempt to use a loophole known as Thermodynamics Excuse and declare that the scattered parts of the boat, being too small in size, have succumbed to entropy and are thus impossible to collect. Legal experts however maintain that «thermodynamics» isn't part of any legal code, that Congress has never paid any regard to «thermodynamics», and that it might be European pseudoscience after all.

Tom Tom's avatar
Tom Tom
4d

Lol. This is the first I've heard of this since I don't pay any attention to mainstream media and haven't been watching alternative media the last couple of weeks, but of course as always the big Banks and the CIA and some evil branch of the Pentagon and whoever else are making huge profits off of selling hard drugs in the USA and elsewhere would definitely be saying negative things about Trump trying to stop there drug trade! And of course they own and control the mainstream media. I wish they would blow up all those kind of boats and all the scumbags selling and transporting that shit and use the military as much as possible to eliminate the hard drug trade! I know, it's not politically correct for the libtards, but I also don't give a rats ass! It's time to eliminate hard drugs and really save the USA and other countries! Just smash the shit out of those hard drug cartels! And use the military to do it! It's an all-out war and when there's a war we have to use the military! Of course a big part of the problem is that they will also have to go after all those bankers and the CIA and part of the Pentagon and whoever else to really eliminate the problem. So it would be a really huge War! But we can do it and we can win! Instead of this Half Baked excuse for a war on hard drugs. I also think that anybody selling hard drugs should be prosecuted for treason! Yes treason! They are destroying the United States and other countries from the inside and that is treason! Like I said I don't give a damn what the stupid childish fake liberals or libtards think! On the other hand I want marijuana legal all over the world even though I don't smoke it, but I used to. Of course too much marijuana is harmful just like too much of anything is harmful so obviously it should be used in moderation like everything else. Thanks for the great satirical posts!

