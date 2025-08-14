The Farce Feed

The Farce Feed

Tom Tom
Aug 14

LOL! Hilarious as usual. I would only add that assimilating into our country does not mean that you have to be a capitalist. Of course a person can be any economic style or government style they want to be. I don't believe that capitalism is American values. American values are things like fairness for the entire population and compassion and a government that actually really helps the people and doesn't primarily serve big business and being good people and so on. Ripping off the people by big greedy businesses, price gouging, lying to us, not paying high enough wages and so on is definitely not American values. So I'm glad to see more socialism is happening in this country in a positive way. All that extreme amount of wealth that has been being hoarded by the wealthiest 1% of the world's population needs to be shared around. It has been shown by such geniuses as Buckminster Fuller and Jacques Fresco that poverty and starvation can be eliminated on this planet within 10 years and all of humanity can be lifted to the level of middle income and that we really only need to work three or four hours a day to live at middle income with the huge amount of wealth that exists on this planet if it was shared fairly and with the kind of technology that we have and that is being developed very rapidly right now. We will have robots doing a lot of the work for one thing. Whether people like it or not that is what is happening. So the wealth will have to be shared around. People are only afraid of losing jobs due to robots and other Technologies because the wealth is not being shared around. When the wealth is shared around it will be perfectly fine that robots and other Technologies are doing much of the work if not most of it. We really can create a much more beautiful and healthy and happy world if people will just learn what has already been taught by brilliant Geniuses like Fuller and Fresco. I know, the Right Wingers and Republicans are going to send me nasty messages on here and call me a communist and whatever else, but you all can just eat a donkeys ass and RAM it! It's time to create a much better world then the disaster that you fools want to keep perpetuating! Thanks for the great satire! LOL.

nobo
Aug 14

well, dag nabbit, i was fully on board with the new mayor's agenda up until the outrageous tariff on bacon. how am i going to be able to afford to make peanut butter and bacon sandwiches now?

