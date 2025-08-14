DETROIT, MI — In a historic upset that political analysts are calling “the dawn of a new error,” Detroit has elected Fatima Al-Sayed, a Sudanese-born Islamic fundamentalist immigrant, as its new Democratic Socialist mayor. Running on the campaign slogan “Sharia the Wealth” — a phrase that critics initially thought was a typo — Al-Sayed secured 62% of the vote on a platform that some have called “bold,” others “contradictory,” and one local man “absolutely terrifying.”

In her victory speech, delivered in full burka, Al-Sayed promised sweeping reforms. Among them:

A city-wide pro-LGBTQ ordinance , including mandatory Pride parade attendance for all residents (except on Fridays, for religious reasons).

Mandatory sex education for minors , starting in kindergarten, with lessons taught by “licensed drag clerics.”

An initiative to gender-transition all female student athletes in Detroit’s track and field league, because, as Al-Sayed explained, “It will really level the playing field. Literally.”

When asked how these policies square with her self-proclaimed strict adherence to Sharia law, Al-Sayed blinked one eye cryptically and replied, “In time, you will understand.”

Critics have pointed out that her chosen socialist platform is in stark contrast to governance in many Islamic fundamentalist countries, which tend toward theocratic monarchies, not secular socialist democracies. Political commentators on the right have questioned whether Islamic fundamentalism and Marxist economics can truly coexist — or if this is just the political equivalent of mixing Mentos and Diet Coke.

Still, mainstream outlets are hailing her as a savior.

“Finally, Detroit has found a leader who can both end poverty and stone it to death,” wrote one New York Times columnist.

CNN declared her win “a stunning victory for diversity, inclusivity, and possibly the caliphate.”

MSNBC praised Al-Sayed’s “intersectional bravery,” calling her “the first politician to truly unite the hammer, the sickle, and the crescent moon.”

Her election follows a growing trend of Muslim Democratic Socialists gaining prominence in the United States, joining figures like Somali-American Minnesota Senator Omar Mahmood Fateh, Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and most notably, New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, originally from Uganda.

Conservatives warn that this blend of hard-left socialism and hard-right theocracy might not mesh well with America’s traditional capitalist culture. “It’s like trying to run NASCAR with a camel,” said one local business owner. “It might technically move forward, but not in the way you want. Hell, we don't even know what she looks like! She could be Freddy Krueger under that headdress. I swear, it’s like the left sat down and said, ‘What if Karl Marx and the Ayatollah had a baby, and then that baby majored in Gender Studies?’ Detroit just said ‘Yes’ to that baby. God help us. Or, uh, Allah help us, I guess?”

In closing, it’s important to welcome people of differing cultures and faiths into American life — as long as they assimilate and love, respect, and protect everything the United States stands for, without attempting to replace it with a political system better suited for a Saudi palace or a Soviet bunker.

As for Mayor Al-Sayed, she says her first order of business will be to make good on her campaign promise to “Sharia the Wealth” — starting with a 100% tax on bacon. What are your thoughts on the emergence of Muslim socialist politicians in the U.S.? Let us know in the comments below!

