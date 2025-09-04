Subscribe
District Court Judge Orders Trump to Reassemble Exploded Venezuelan Drug Boat
Trump must personally scuba dive to collect the wreckage and any remaining fentanyl, the judge found.
Sep 4
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
19
6
August 2025
D.C. Declared Safest City in America After Entire Police Database Accidentally Deleted
Officials call it “a miracle of modern policing.”
Aug 21
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
22
7
Detroit Elects New Democratic Socialist Mayor
"Free housing and healthcare for all, except the infidels."
Aug 14
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
7
3
Public Shocked to Learn Howard Stern Still on the Air
"I thought he was cancelled decades ago!"
Aug 7
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
24
5
American Eagle Apologizes for "Not Trolling Even Harder"
The fashion brand promises to elicit "even more woke tears" with less subtle ads and mock trigger warnings.
Aug 4
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
19
3
July 2025
Brigitte Macron to Arm Wrestle Michelle Obama for Transgender Charity
A portion of the proceeds will go to "high profile pubic figures accused of being trans."
Jul 30
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
14
10
Trump Vows "More AI Meme Posts" in Response to Obama-Russiagate Scandal
"That'll show 'em!"
Jul 22
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
11
5
Stoner Protests Deportations Over Rising Weed Cost
"It's like, totally unethical, dude."
Jul 16
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
10
2
DeSantis Unveils Alligator Alcatraz Expansion Wing: Python Penitentiary
"Come for the Sentence, Stay for the Squeeze."
Jul 12
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
10
3
REPORT: Baby Oil Sales Up 300% Since Diddy Acquittal
Johnson & Johnson confirmed the sharp increase following the jury's decision.
Jul 10
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
9
1
Trump Claims White House Dog Ate Epstein Files
"Beautiful dog. Powerful jaws. Tremendous appetite for classified documents."
Jul 8
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
23
12
Able-Bodied Unemployed Gamer Laments Loss of Medicaid
"This is literal genocide!"
Jul 5
•
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
17
8
