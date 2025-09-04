The Farce Feed

Brigitte Macron to Arm Wrestle Michelle Obama for Transgender Charity
A portion of the proceeds will go to "high profile pubic figures accused of being trans."
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
10
Trump Vows "More AI Meme Posts" in Response to Obama-Russiagate Scandal
"That'll show 'em!"
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
5
Stoner Protests Deportations Over Rising Weed Cost
"It's like, totally unethical, dude."
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
2
DeSantis Unveils Alligator Alcatraz Expansion Wing: Python Penitentiary
"Come for the Sentence, Stay for the Squeeze."
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
3
REPORT: Baby Oil Sales Up 300% Since Diddy Acquittal
Johnson & Johnson confirmed the sharp increase following the jury's decision.
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
1
Trump Claims White House Dog Ate Epstein Files
"Beautiful dog. Powerful jaws. Tremendous appetite for classified documents."
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
12
Able-Bodied Unemployed Gamer Laments Loss of Medicaid
"This is literal genocide!"
  
Kyle Kissinger (no relation)
8
